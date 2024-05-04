Who won the Kentucky Derby? Full results and finishing order
The 150th Kentucky Derby certainly did not disappoint.
Anything can happen in the Kentucky Derby. We saw that last year when Mage, a horse with long odds to come away as the winner, was able to pull off a major upset and come away victorious after the presumptive favorite, Forte, was pulled just hours before the race with a bruised foot.
There was tons of excitement ahead of the 2024 Kentucky Derby given this was the 150th year of this historic race. Over 156,000 people packed Churchill Downs for the annual Run for the Roses.
Fierceness, the favorite entering the race, got off to a strong start but it wound up being anything but a one horse race. Fierceness was not even in contention for the win, showing, again, how hard this race is to predict.
Mystik Dan wound up taking a commanding lead with the race nearing its conclusion, but the finish was as close as anyone could've possibly envisioned with three horses coming extremely close to victory. A photo was needed to determine the winner.
In the end, it was Mystik Dan coming away with a victory by the smallest of margins. Mystik Dan had 18-1 odds to win, yet he came away with the win, narrowly edging one of the favorites, Sierra Leone, and Forever Young.
Here is the complete finishing order for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby 2024: Complete finishing order
- Mystik Dan
- Sierra Leone
- Forever Young
- Catching Freedom
- T O Password
- Resilience
- Stronghold
- Honor Marie
- Endlessly
- Dornoch
- Track Phantom
- West Saratoga
- Domestic Product
- Epic Ride
- Fierceness
- Society Man
- Just Steel
- Grand Mo The First
- Catalyc
- Just a Touch
It's strange to see Fierceness, the odds-on favorite, finish 15th of the 20 horses, but that goes to show how unpredictable this race can be. The ending of the 150th Kentucky Derby will be talked about for many years to come, as the second and third-place finishers lost by just a nose.