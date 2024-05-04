Kentucky Derby betting payouts 2024: Trifecta and Superfecta results
The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is in the books, with Mystik Dan winning in a photo finish. Here is the full payouts if you hit the trifecta and superfecta.
By Scott Rogust
What a finish at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. If you wanted suspense, then this race provided it.
Mystik Dan, who had 18-1 odds at the time of the race, pulled off an upset. In the final stretch, Mystik Dan held what seemed to be an insurmountable lead. But then, Sierra Leone, who had 9/2 odds of winning, made a late push to reach the finish line first. After a photo finish, it was declared that Mystik Dan had won the 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose.
Now the question will be whether Mystik Dan will be competing in the Preakness Stakes in two weeks for a chance to win the second leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing.
Sierra Leone's trainer, Chad Brown, missed out on winning his first Kentucky Derby ever. It was a tough break, but Mystik Dan finished just ahead.
Finishing in third place was Forever Young. Catching Freedom, meanwhile, finished in fourth.
Now that the Kentucky Derby is over, fans who hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta want to know how much they won.
Kentucky Derby 2024 trifecta payout
Those who bet $1 on the trifecta finish of Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, and Forever Young (3-2-11) in the first place through third place finish, you will be taking home $1,113.84, according to the NBC Sports broadcast.
Kentucky Derby 2024 superfecta payout
Now for the superfecta. If you predicted a first through fourth finish of Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, Forever Young, Catching Freedom (3-2-11-4), a $1.00 bet would earn you a staggering $8,254.00, per the NBC Sports broadcast.