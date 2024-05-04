Kentucky Derby ticket prices 2024: How much does it cost to get in?
The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. Here's how much tickets cost to attend the event.
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, May 4, Churchill Downs will host the annual Kentucky Derby. But this year is much more special, as this will be the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Of course, the Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. There has been no horse to win the Triple Crown since Justify did so back in 2018.
As for the favorites this year, Fierceness leads the way 7-to-2 odds, trained by Todd Pletcher, who won two Kentucky Derby races before. Sierra Leone isn't far behind with 5-1 odds, trained by Chad Brown, who has never won a Kentucky Derby before.
For fans who are watching at home, curious as to how much it costs to attend the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, we have the answers for you.
How much does a ticket for the 2024 Kentucky Derby cost?
On TicketMaster, the cheapest ticket to attend the Kentucky Derby is for $130 (without fees), which are general admission located in the infield. While you will be located in the middle of the field, there are no seats and you won't have a view of the track itself. Instead, you will be watching from screens.
General admission infield seats on SeatGeek (with fees included) run for as low as $188.
There are also infield final turn general admission tickets, which start at $275 on Ticketmaster. Fans will get a view of the final turn and the starting gate, but will still have to watch the race on a video board. However, you can bring your own seat.
As for actual seats in the crowd, the Kentucky Derby's official site lists multiple seating sections. Perhaps the cheapest option would be turf bleachers, which cost as low as $650.
There you have it. If you plan on making a trip to Churchill Downs in the near future, this is how much tickets will cost to get in.