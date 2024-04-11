Big Blue Nutjobs: Kentucky fans stalk Calipari replacement, fight Waco royalty on social media
John Calipari left Kentucky, and mayhem ensued. Kentucky fans spent the day tracking flights, calling restaurants, and investigating images in search of Scott Drew.
By Kinnu Singh
March may be over, but Kentucky's madness is just beginning.
Kentucky was left without a head coach after John Calipari's sudden departure, and Kentucky fans are doing everything they can to help the program secure its next leader. While UConn head coach Dan Hurley and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan were both named among the top candidates for the opening, the list seems to have dwindled down to one name.
Chaos in Kentucky: HGTV host tweets about moms, fans track flights and call restaurants in hunt for Scott Drew
The Wildcats have apparently settled on Baylor's Scott Drew as their top choice, and they have even extended him an offer, depending on who you ask. Drew has not decided whether he wants to stay at Baylor or go to Kentucky, according to Pat Forde. Under normal circumstance, it would be understandable for Drew to take some time to weigh the life-altering decision. But if there's one thing Big Blue Nation doesn't have, it's patience.
As expected, fans began tracking down Drew's whereabouts. Flight paths haven't been tracked this frenetically since Taylor Swift tried to make it to her boyfriend's football game. A private plane flew from Waco, Texas to Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. TV crews awaited its arrival, just in case it actually was Drew. Imagine their disappointment when they realized it was just a random, old billionaire — Drew confirmed that he was still in Waco by sharing a photo of him eating at a Waco restaurant near Baylor before the flight even landed.
A fan saw the photo and figured out which restaurant Drew was in, according to Matt Jones of Ky Sports Radio. The fan reportedly called the restaurant and had the waitress tell Drew, "We need you in Lexington."
But wait — there's more! Some fans believe it's a ruse. One fan — who is clearly old enough to know his way around cable television — zoomed in on the photo and noticed that the TV is playing a "Family Feud" episode that originally aired 2020. The 2022 Waco TV guide, however, aired an episode from 2022 around the time the photo was posted.
But perhaps that's just an error. A restaurant employee confirmed that Drew came in around noon to have lunch, Darby Brown of KWTX posted on X.
Kentucky goes to war with Chip Gaines
The hunt for Drew also led Kentucky fans to an inevitable war with Chip Gaines, Waco royalty and diehard Baylor fan. If you're not exactly sure who Chip Gaines is, he suggests you ask your mother.
The spat began when Barstool Kentucky shared a photo of Chip and Joanna Gaines on X. "Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours," the post read.
When someone asked who Chip Gaines was, he replied with, "Do you kiss your mom with that mouth.. ask her who I am, she'll know."
A fan mentioned that Kentucky could offer Drew a much more lucrative salary than Baylor, but Gaines dismissed the notion. "Money is boring..everybody's got money," Gaines said. "We've got God on our side.."
Calipari certainly didn't believe money was boring. He spent 15 years in Kentucky and led the program to four Final Four appearances in a five-year span, one of which culminated with an NCAA championship.
Calipari's signed a five-year, $38.5 million contract with Arkansas, according to The Athletic. NCAA Tournament appearances could push the deal up to seven years and almost $60 million. The coach will also have an NIL fund worth "at least" $5 million, but it could even be limitless.