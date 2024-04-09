Kentucky fans thank John Calipari in classy yet borderline illegal fashion
Some Kentucky fans thanked John Calipari on Monday night, albeit in sketchy fashion.
By Mark Powell
John Calipari shocked the college basketball landscape the weekend prior to the National Championship Game, negotiating a contract with Arkansas to become its next head basketball coach. Calipari remains under contract with Kentucky, but by leaving he would void the $33 million buyout in his 'lifetime' contract, allowing for a fresh start for both sides.
Kentucky came close to moving on from Calipari after this season, but the money played a major role in their choice to run it back. Yet, Calipari is a smart man and saw the writing on the wall. After back-to-back tournament defeats to Saint Peter's and Oakland, respectively, there is little he could do to win back the Kentucky fanbase.
BBN is as rabid and basketball-obsessed as any college fanbase in the country. It makes coaching in Lexington a very tough gig that only a few have successfully handled. For awhile, that was Cal...until it wasn't.
Kentucky fans thank John Calipari in their own way
While some Kentucky fans have cursed Calipari for leaving, specifically for a rival, the majority of BBN understands that this is a good development for everyone. Arkansas will take Calipari off Kentucky's hands and pay him handsomely. As one of the premiere jobs in the country, odds are Kentucky can find a worthwhile replacement.
Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones posted a photo of Calipari's yard on Tuesday morning, which featured a thank you message from BBN.
As bad as things got near the end, Calipari built the Wildcats up to national prominence and even won a National Title with Anthony Davis leading the charge. There was a time when Calipari's message of turning top recruits into NBA lottery picks was a successful one. However, times change, and the same youth that once helped the Wildcats triumph in the SEC and NCAA Tournament has now hurt them.
Experience, and finding veterans in the transfer portal, is the means to success in modern college basketball. Calipari found that out the hard way in back-to-back tournaments, losing to more experienced teams which played up to the moment. Meanwhile, UK's super-freshmen were nowhere to be found.
While I wouldn't recommend trespassing on the man's property, good on Kentucky fans for recognizing the effort Calipari put in over his 15 years in Lexington.