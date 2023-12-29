Kentucky football fans are regretting Mark Stoops extension real hard right now
The Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Clemson Tigers on Friday, in part thanks to four fourth quarter tournovers and some bad defense.
By Mark Powell
It was just over a month ago that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was rumored to be leaving his post for the Texas A&M job. Yet, just as suddenly as those rumors began, they disappeared. The public reaction to Stoops rumored hiring by Aggies faithful was rough to say the least. Maybe they were right after all?
Stoops' Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Clemson Tigers on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Through three quarters, Kentucky looked like the better team in all three fazes. Yet, that's why they play 60 minutes of football. In the fourth, the Wildcats fell apart at the seams, turning the ball over four times and giving up three touchdowns to Clemson backup running back Phil Mafah.
Kentucky has lacked discipline and a will to win late in games this season. That is no secret, and it's why some members of BBN were fine watching Stoops leave for another program. Sometimes, even a good match can run its course.
Yet, with Stoops staying in Lexington and the feeling around the football program mediocre at best, a bowl win would have gone a long way. Instead, the fourth-quarter freefall will only provide more ammo to Wildcats fans tired of losing this way, specifically.
Mark Stoops hasn't earned his contract extension at Kentucky
Stoops has done plenty for a Kentucky football program which was lost prior to his arrival. However, he's also finished 7-6 or worse in three of his past four seasons. Both of these statements can be true, and we have receipts for the second. Stoops also received a lofty contract extension after last season which will keep him in Lexington through the 2030 season, barring a buyout.
“This extension also recognizes what Coach Stoops has done over the past decade, with unprecedented achievements in the history of Kentucky football, and reinforces his commitment to UK as we strive for continued success in the future," Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart said at the time.
It's the latter part of that statement which is now in doubt.
Stoops is paid over $8 million per year to avoid collapses like what was witnessed on Friday. Fans have a right to be upset.