Kentucky March Madness Schedule: When do the Wildcats play next? (updated March 20)
The Kentucky Wildcats made it into the 2024 NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the South Region. Here is Kentucky's schedule in March Madness.
By Scott Rogust
Last year, the Kentucky Wildcats made it into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed. Instead of making a lengthy run in the tourney, the Wildcats were eliminated in the second round by the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats, who made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Kentucky is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament Final for the first time since 2014 and win a national championship for the first time since 2012.
This season, Kentucky finished the season with a 23-9 record and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament by the Texas A&M Aggies. The Wildcats did clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the South Region of the bracket.
Without further ado, here is Kentucky's schedule throughout March Madness.
Kentucky March Madness schedule
vs. No. 14 Oakland (Thursday, March 21 at 7:10 p.m., CBS)
Kentucky is scheduled to take on the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Oakland clinched their NCAA Tournament berth after beating the Milwaukee Panthers in the finals of the Horizon League Tournament. Oakland holds a 23-11 overall record while going 15-5 against Horizon League teams. Oakland is led by junior forward Trey Townsend, who is averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, all of which are team highs.
Who will Kentucky play next in March Madness?
If Kentucky were to advance past Oakland on Thursday, they would face the winner of the No. 6 Texas Tech (23-10)vs. No. 11 NC State matchup in the Round of 32. Texas Tech lost in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals to the eventual winners, the Houston Cougars, 82-59. NC State, meanwhile, went on the run of runs in the ACC Tournament, winning five games in five days to win it all as a No. 10 seed.
Watching March Madness is even better when you have a few bucks on the line and DraftKings is offering you $150 to get started. Just click this link and sign up for DraftKings, deposit $10 or more into your account and wager $5 on any game you want. Just for doing that, you get $150 in bonus bets to use as you see fit. Just make sure to sign up for DraftKings now because this deal ends soon.