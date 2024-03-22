Kentucky should fire John Calipari for this 1 figure alone
The Wildcats are paying John Calipari way too much to lose to a No. 14 seed.
In 2019, the Kentucky Wildcats gave John Calipari a 10-year extension amounting to a "lifetime" contract. He was coming off his seventh Elite Eight appearance on the job. He'd already won a national title.
Now? Well. He has exactly one NCAA Tournament victory since he signed that deal five seasons ago. Kentucky didn't even make it in 2021. They were shocked by No. 15-seed St. Peter's in 2022. They were bounced by Kansas State in the Second Round in 2023. And they were just embarrassed by No. 14-seed Oakland.
As some on Twitter pointed out, Oakland's endowment is $102 million. The value of Calipari's contract is $86 million.
He could fund an entire university with the money he has earned or will earn as the Kentucky head coach. And then that university could knock him out of the tournament.
Funnily enough, Calipari has already lost to a school with an endowment smaller than the value of his contract. St. Peter's has an endowment of $37 million. That's only $4 million more than Calipari's very sizable buyout.
John Calipari is giving Kentucky every reason to fire him, even if they won't
The St. Peter's loss could be brushed off as a fluke. Upsets happen in March Madness. A coach's tenure can't be defined by a single loss, no matter how bad it is.
But now Coach Cal has two horrific losses on his record in three years. He is one of just three coaches in the history of the tournament to lose multiple games as a +13-point favorite.
The buyout will likely prevent Kentucky from making a move. That's the frustrating reality. There's just no doubt most coaches would lose their job after this level of failure.
