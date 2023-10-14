Keon Coleman continues strong case to be WR2 in 2024 NFL Draft
With an incredible one-handed grab vs. Syracuse, Florida State's Keon Coleman may have clinched the WR2 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL season is in the midst of its sixth week, and fans have already decided how their teams will do the rest of the way. For some, it's make a deep run in the postseason and win the Super Bowl. For others, it's punting on the season and beginning their rebuild. Those in the latter category have begun their scouting of the top prospects in college football.
The attention has been mainly focused on the quarterbacks, which is very deep as compared to recent years. When it comes to wide receivers, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a tier of his own and will undoubtedly be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But what if your favorite team is drafting high but out of position to get Harrison?
Well, get familiar with Florida State's Keon Coleman, who has basically clinched the WR2 spot in the upcoming draft. Look no further than his ridiculous one-handed catch early in Saturday's game against the Syracuse Orange.
Keon Coleman's sick one-handed catch vs. Syracuse helps case to be WR2 in 2024 NFL Draft
Just look at the elevation Coleman got over Syracuse defensive back Jason Simmons Jr. He didn't stand a chance. And just like that, fans of NFL teams who are in desperate need of a top wide receiver.
Coleman stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 215 pounds. He initially started off his collegiate career at Michigan State before entering the transfer portal and landing at Florida State. Through his two years playing for the Spartans, Coleman recorded 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns in 22 games.
Entering Saturday, Coleman caught 20 passes for 278 yards and six touchdowns. In the aforementioned game against Syracuse, Coleman caught nine passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in the 41-3 win.
As is the case with any NFL Draft prospect, where they get selected depends on the teams' preferences. There are times when a team will pass on a surefire prospect due in part to them liking another prospect better, whether it's their traits or how they fit in their offensive or defensive scheme.
With Coleman, he is an easy top option for fans looking for a big, downfield pass-catching target. Be sure to watch Florida State games for the rest of the season.