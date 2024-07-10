Kevin Durant gasses up Duke 5-star Cooper Flagg after Team USA practices
The Duke Blue Devils' 2024 recruiting class is loaded, headlined by the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg. The 17-year-old is expected to contend for the National Player of the Year award in a few months' time, but for now, he's ramping up with the USA National Team in Las Vegas.
As Team USA preps for the upcoming Paris Olympics, Flagg has been part of the select team, playing alongside first, second, and third-year NBA stars in an effort to sharpen the 12-man Olympics roster.
It's not particularly common for teenagers to get this opportunity. Flagg isn't even a legal adult yet. Before stepping foot on the Cameron Indoor Stadium floor, Flagg has registered ball-handling reps with Jrue Holiday as a primary defender and competed for rebounds with Anthony Davis. That's what we call a crash course.
It would be one thing for Flagg to get in cardio alongside the greatest players in the sport. It's another matter entirely for him to hold his own, even thrive. Flagg was the recipient of many glowing reviews after an impressive showing in five-on-five scrimmages on Tuesday. Among those to shower praise on the Duke commit was Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant.
"He looked like a hell of a player. He’s somebody that’s only going to get better with more experience. He’s 17 years old coming in here playing like he’s a vet almost. No emotion."
Kevin Durant praises Duke freshman Cooper Flagg after impressive Team USA scrimmages
Durant isn't always the most forthcoming with his praise, but he does make an effort to lift up the next generation. Flagg was making plays on defense and scoring at all three levels for the select team, operating with a level of polish we hardly ever see from 17-year-old kids. Especially not against the level of physicality and experience present on the Team USA roster.
It's only a scrimmage setting — Flagg still needs to prove his mettle in actual NBA games eventually — but the expectations are through the roof heading into next season. College basketball is no joke, but it's a heck of a lot easier than playing 12 bonafide NBA All-Stars, including a frontcourt rotation of Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and KD.
Maybe we should temper the Flagg hype train just a bit. He's still 17 and there are bound to be growing pains along the way. Even Victor Wembanyama took a few lumps before his NBA star fully emerged. That said, Flagg's skill set is virtually bulletproof. He's a tremendous defender, elite in help scenarios and comfortable switching 1-5. He can space the floor, create out of pick-and-rolls, finish lobs, operate as a connector — the scalability and versatility is unheard of for 6-foot-8 wings as inexperienced as Flagg.
He is going to tear it up at Duke next season and, in time, he should dominate the NBA level. He ought to find an avenue to success with any team, in any roster situation. He's that level of special. KD isn't the only NBA star taking notice of Flagg's greatness. A year from now, the entire league will be properly introduced.