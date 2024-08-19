Kevin Durant catches insane heat for completely harmless tweet after Olympics
The dust may have settled on Olympic basketball until 2028. However, there may be beef being brewed between the two Olympians.
In a press conference following their game against, NBA veteran guard Dennis Schroder revealed some of the differences between NBA Basketball and how it's played in Europe.
"European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball. Straight coaching," Schroder said in a press conference, via Basketnews.com.
Fresh off helping bring another Gold Medal back to the United States, Durant responded to Schedorer's comments by posting a picture of himself and his fellow Team USA Olympians with their gold medals on his Twitter profile. The caption of the picture stated, "ENTERTAINMENT & IQ."
Schroder responded to Durant's post calling Durant "weak" due to his post.
"They won, and Kevin Durant tweets, 'High IQ and entertainment.' For me, that's just being weak. You're that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who not even meant it to be negative. It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I'm saying? I didn't appreciate it," Schroeder said during a Twitch stream.
He added, "I don't care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never no negative stuff. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person. It is what it is. Not everybody is strong, not everybody is in a good place."
Durant has always had a perplexing relationship with social media.
The star forward has been caught using burner accounts during his time with the Golden State Warriors in the past to defend his name amongst basketball fans online. He has also often clapped back and conversed with basketball fans over X.
Although it is easy to see that the superstar forward may be trolling Schroeder, Durants tweet may come across as harmless as it doesn't seem like an attack on the Nets guard.