Kevin Durant's latest absence highlights another weakness for Team USA
By Lior Lampert
The star-studded Team USA men's basketball team has won its past two international friendly showcases by a combined five points. Based on how competitive these exhibition contests have been, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games won't be the cakewalk the odds suggest.
Ultimately, the U.S. prevailed against South Sudan and Germany. But if they're going to secure the nation's fifth straight Olympic gold medal, they must be when they begin group stage play on July 28.
One notable issue for the Americans has been the lack of consistent scoring beyond Los Angeles Lakers franchise icon LeBron James. He's the only one to eclipse the 20-point mark in the past two contests. While these are notably tune-up games, the offensive woes won't exude confidence.
Presumably, Kevin Durant's surprisingly extended absence has hurt Team USA and their ability to put the ball in the cup. Missing a four-time NBA scoring champion can cause problems, and understandably so, though this squad should have the firepower to withstand that. But considering that hasn't been the case, there may be cause for concern heading into the tournament in France.
Durant has not only dominated the Association but he's also conquered the global stage. He is the all-time leading American Olympian in points (435). His presence is undoubtedly missed, evidenced by Team USA narrowly escaping versus Germany and South Sudan.
Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Durant remained sidelined on Monday when Team USA faced the Germans because of his lingering calf strain. As the insider points out, the 35-year-old wing still intends to suit up for the Paris Olympics, though he'll do so without a preseason rep.
While Durant attempts to work himself into shape throughout the competition, his margin for error will be razor-thin. Meanwhile, Team USA must adjust accordingly and integrate him into the lineup, further complicating matters.
Team USA deployed a different starting five in three of five exhibition meetings. The rotational uncertainty is another obstacle head coach Steve Kerr must navigate sans Durant. Thus far, the answer has been putting more on the plate of the program's 39-year-old leader -- James.