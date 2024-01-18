Kevin Durant dropped a truth bomb on unsuspecting social media fan
Kevin Durant, king of slams, gets the last laugh on social media once again.
By Kdelaney
Whether it's this 2010 masterpiece or his infamous burner account, Kevin Durant has always delivered on Twitter. Last night was no different. To put things into context, the Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 119-117 on Tuesday night in a thrilling comeback to win their third consecutive game. Kevin Durant dropped 27 points and knocked down two free throws to seal the game with 1.8 seconds remaining.
Surprisingly, one fan's takeaway from this performance was that Durant needs to be on a "better team" than the 22-18 Suns.
"Now I just feel bad for him," the fan said. "His talent is so valuable to the league." Less than an hour later, Durant responded. "Please don’t ever feel bad for the professional basketball player who got everything he ever wanted. Somebody else needs your well wishes way more..."
Let's all take a second and give this fan our well wishes since Kevin Durant just absolutely destroyed him on Twitter for all of his 20.9 million followers to see.
Kevin Durant has never been shy about engaging with his critics online. What did you expect, guy? The second you put '#freedurant' in there, you might as well have called Kevin up directly on his personal cell. The fact that Kevin responds to this instead of my friend's DeoDurant idea is disappointing. (Kevin, if you're reading this, PLEASE check your email.) But, that's beside the point. Anyways...
Although Kevin is right, and nobody should worry about the guy getting paid millions of dollars to play basketball, the fan makes a compelling point. The Phoenix Suns have been underwhelming this season. Although Kevin Durant is on pace for another All-Star year, the Suns are only eighth in the West right now. Their home record is 12-11. Injuries have kept their big three in Beal, Booker, and Durant from establishing a rhythm or sense of continuity.
Hopefully it is somewhat comforting for Suns fans that, despite the bumpy season, Durant still appears happy where he is. In any case, no matter what Phoenix faces, Kevin Durant will be there every step of the way. Whether it's on the court, off the court, online or offline.