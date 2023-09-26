Kevin Stefanski pulled all-time classy move for Nick Chubb after Browns win
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a kind gesture for running back Nick Chubb aftr their Week 3 win.
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns lost more than their first game of the season back in Week 2. Facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury after a low tackle caused his left knee to buckle inward. With that, the Browns were without their best player on offense for their next 15 games of the regular season.
On Sunday, the Browns defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-3 to improve to 2-1 on the season. This was all Cleveland, as the defense limited Tennessee to just 94 yards of total offense on 45 plays. As for the offense, they picked up 341 total yards, 298 of which were from quarterback Deshaun Watson.
During his victory speech in the locker room after the game, Stefanski revealed that he was gifting a game ball to Chubb. While speaking with reporters on Monday, Stefanski said he drove out to Chubb's home to give the football to him on Sunday.
Kevin Stefanski delivers game ball to Nick Chubb after Week 3 win vs. Titans
“I drove out there yesterday and hand-delivered him his ball,” Stefanski said, h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s doing great. He’s excited for the team. He’s rehabbing every day.”
There was concern as to how serious Chubb's injury was. Back in 2015 when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, Chubb suffered a torn MCL, PCL, and LCL, cartilage damage, and a dislocation of his left knee. But according to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the belief is that Chubb suffered a torn MCL. But, there's a possibility that he could require a full reconstruction of the ACL, but that will be determined by the surgeon when performing the procedure.
Upon Chubb being ruled out for the remainder of the year, the Browns re-signed Kareem Hunt to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million. Hunt played for Cleveland the previous four seasons and was still a free agent at the start of the season.
Jerome Ford, who scored two touchdowns against the Steelers upon Chubb's exit, led the team with 10 carries against the Titans. Ford ran for just 18 yards but scored a touchdown. Hunt, meanwhile, picked up 13 rushing yards on five carries.
After a dominant victory, Stefanski made the gesture to gift a game ball to Chubb.