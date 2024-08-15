3 key veterans who have to step up for the Broncos this season
Developing Bo Nix at the quarterback position is the most important task on Sean Payton's to-do list this season. The rookie signal-caller is going to need serious help from veterans on Denver's roster if he's going to be successful though.
In particular, Nix needs his offensive teammates to provide him quality support. He's not the sort of transcendent prospect who's going to light the NFL ablaze during his rookie season. Nix has the ability to grow into a quality distributor this year but he can't do that without a healthy amount of veteran assistance.
The defense also needs to up its game if the Broncos are going to reach the postseason. Patrick Surtain still captains a secondary that possesses a high ceiling. The defensive backs can't cover opposing wide receivers for too long though. That's why the first veteran on this list has to grow into a dominant pass rusher if the Denver defense is going to blossom into a top-10 unit.
3. Zach Allen
The Broncos front office raised some eyebrows around the league when they inked Zach Allen to a three-year, $45,750,000 contract in free agency before the 2023 campaign. The former Boston College standout responded by giving his new team seven sacks as the team's primary edge rusher.
That was decent production given how badly the Broncos season went. No pass rusher on the Broncos roster enjoyed too many chances to chase opposing quarterbacks with a lead last year. The hope is that Denver can build more leads in 2024 which would give Allen and his teammates more chances to pin their ears back and crash down on opposing signal callers.
Allen can't just sit back and count on increased volume to up his sack total though. He needs to up his efficiency as well. What Allen lacks in explosive athletic traits he more than makes up for with technique and an exceptional motor. He's a good bet to rack up a couple of sacks simply based on his refusal to give up on any play.
One underrated aspect of Allen's game is his ability to be an elite run defender. That might not be as eye-catching for a defensive lineman as racking up sacks, but it's crucial for Denver's defense. Allen needs to keep up his ability to blunt the opposing ground game to help his team build leads. He may never be an All-Pro defensive end but Allen has the potential to exceed his contract value for the Broncos in 2024.
2. Mike McGlinchey
Left tackles get most of the love in the modern NFL, but right tackles are starting to get more and more attention. That's one big reason why the Broncos splashed serious cash to bring Mike McGlinchey in to anchor the right side of their offensive line.
The towering lineman's play in 2023 was a bit of a mixed bag. He gave up six sacks which is far from ideal in Payton's quick-trigger offensive system. That's a big reason why he graded out with an average PFF grade of 67.5 on the year.
The Broncos need to keep opposing edge rushers out of Nix's face if he's going to be successful as a rookie. That doesn't mean Garret Bolles doesn't need to play well on the left. It simply means that both he and McGlinchey need to have strong seasons to make their offense go. Bolles was excellent last year while McGlinchey was up and down.
McGlinchey's play is also going to be an integral part of Denver's ground game. He doesn't have a ton of bend and mobility but he has the size to wall off opposing run defenders at a high level. Any missed blocks by McGlinchey on the right side will put the Broncos' offense behind schedule in 2024. That's a recipe for disaster for a rookie quarterback that must be avoided at all costs.
1. Javonte Williams
The idea that a strong running back can be a rookie quarterback's best friend is hardly groundbreaking. That's why the Broncos need Javonte Williams to break out in 2024 if they're going to reach the postseason.
The young rusher went over 700 yards on the ground last year but he wasn't overly efficient. Denver needs him to keep their offense on schedule and provide a solid number of big plays this year. He has the speed to threaten opposing defenses on the perimeter but opponents stacked the box against them far too often last year.
That's a big reason why Williams only managed 3.6 yards per carry. The Broncos offense cannot function at a high level unless that average goes over four yards per touch in 2024. If Williams can't find a way to give his team that sort of production then he's going to find himself standing on the sidelines for long stretches of time.
Broncos fans shouldn't forget that the team invested a fifth-round pick in Audric Estime in the draft. That doesn't mean they've given up on Williams but it does mean that he doesn't have unlimited rope heading into this season. If he falters then Denver won't hesitate to give their rookie a chance to unseat him as the starter.
Williams does have more game-breaking ability than Estime which means Denver should hope he takes a meaningful step torward to seize the starting job. His developing into an efficient, 1,000-yard runner would do wonders to help Nix and the offense.