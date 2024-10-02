Key Warriors big man surprisingly grew another inch during the offseason
By Lior Lampert
One of (if not) the biggest concerns the Golden State Warriors have heading into the upcoming NBA campaign is their lack of size. The lone 7-footer on their roster is 2024 second-round pick Quentin Post, who's on a two-way contract and unlikely to crack the rotation anytime soon.
However, Golden State's second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis reportedly got taller this summer, which is a welcomed surprise for the Warriors.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke revealed that Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told her Jackson-Davis grew an inch over the offseason. The former Indiana Hoosier is 24 years old, making this a pretty uncommon development. Regardless, Golden State will undoubtedly welcome the news.
Listed at 6-foot-9 on Basketball-Reference, Jackson-Davis was already of considerable length by normal standards. Nonetheless, he was a bit small in the eyes of the Association, especially given that he operated mostly as a center during his rookie season. The extra inch should help him bang down low with larger fives.
Per Burke, TJD "knew something was up when his knees got achy." The southpaw wasn't particularly concerned about the soreness, though, patching himself up with "Tylenol and ice packs."
Jackson-Davis saw an expanded role than most envision as a rookie, thanks partly to Warriors legend and enforcer Draymond Green serving a 12-game suspension. He averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting an impressive 70.2 percent from the field. His efforts cemented his status in Golden State's lineup for 2024-25 (and presumably beyond).
Taken with the No. 57 overall selection in 2023, Jackson-Davis appears to be another diamond in the rough, something the Warriors routinely manage to find. It's a testament to their scouting process, plus their coaching for knowing how to put lower-tier prospects in positions to succeed.
The Warriors have overcome their scarcity of height over the years, so this is nothing new. Head coach Steve Kerr is the poster child of deploying small-ball lineups, winning four championships with Golden State largely because of it. Nevertheless, they will take Jackson-Davis' growth.