Potential Red Sox Chaim Bloom replacement just hit the market
The Miami Marlins have parted ways with Kim Ng, potentially paving the way for her to join the Boston Red Sox and replace Chaim Bloom.
By Mark Powell
With the Boston Red Sox in need of a new president of baseball operations, a potential candidate for that position has hit the open market. David Stearns is probably the more popular name, but he's been linked to the New York Mets for quite some time now.
On Monday morning, the Miami Marlins and Kim Ng parted ways. It's unclear exactly what came between the two sides, but Ng is ready for a new challenge. Signing on in Boston would serve as that opportunity if the Red Sox are inclined.
Per FanSided's Robert Murray, the Marlins wanted Ng back, but instead she declined via her mutual option. We certainly don't know the details behind this divorce just yet, but there's certainly a possibility that Ng declined that option with another opportunity in mind.
Would the Boston Red Sox replace Chaim Bloom with Kim Ng?
The Red Sox have taken their good old time replacing Bloom, and rightly so. He had such an overwhelming influence in the organization, even though the last few years did not go according to plan. Bloom's strategy was to build from within, and make the most of the Red Sox resources via timely, sensible decision making rather than taking swings at big names that perhaps didn't fit. The on-field product was his downfall.
Fenway Sports Group's days of outspending the rest of baseball may be behind them. Agreeing to a deal with Ng, who would have far more financial resources at her disposal in Boston than Miami, makes sense. She is Bloom with a fresher outlook, and a proven track record in charge of the Marlins. Miami did just make the postseason, after all, and has one of the better young rosters in baseball.
Bloom didn't deserve the unceremonious ouster he received, but it was easy to see coming. Ng can kelp pick up the pieces.