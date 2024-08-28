King of Queens: Luis Severino keeps backing up his bold comment about Yankees
Back in July, New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino responded to former New York Yankees teammates who claimed they weren’t afraid of him after not starting in any Subway Series games this season.
"I'm not afraid of you guys," Severino said. "Right now, you only have two good hitters."
Since his statement in early July, the Mets swept the Yankees this season in their longtime rivalry for the first time since 2013.
Severino’s recent performances have impressed Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who has been known to hold his starting pitchers responsible for their mistakes.
"He's just good, man. He's having a good year. I'm just proud of everything that he's done... He's putting in the work and I'm just proud of him," Mendoza said.
What the future predicts for the Mets and Luis Severino
The Dominican Republic native has turned his season around after a strenuous 2023 season with the Yankees. Last year, Severino posted a career-low 6.65 ERA and a 4-8 record. Following the All-Star break with the team desperate for pitching support, Severino struggled immensely, causing a complete removal from the Yankees five-man rotation. He wouldn’t have a chance to redeem himself after suffering a high-grade left oblique strain closed his chapter with the Yankees.
Despite struggles, Steven Cohen and the Mets took a chance on Severino in the 2023 offseason, where the results have been quite fruitful. The Mets have gone 10-5 in the last 15 games Severino has taken the mound, with the pitcher recording a season-high 26 strikeouts in August. His opponent's OPS from 2023 compared to 2024 is down from .921 to .686, additionally recording 43 more strikeouts. In his last two starts, he’s allowed just one run, including a complete shutout game on Aug. 17.
Severino is projected to throw in six more games this season, and the Mets are hoping the pitcher can return to early-season form producing little to no runs allowed.
Severino’s revival has been crucial for the Mets as they target to ignite a somewhat stressful season. With 31 games remaining and the 11th easiest schedule, the Mets are looking to close a three-game gap and secure the final wild-card spot in the National League.