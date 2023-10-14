Kirby Smart gives optimistic first Brock Bowers injury update
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers suffered an injury against Vanderbilt.
Another week, another win for Georgia football. The Bulldogs took care of business against Vanderbilt to improve to 7-0. But they didn't get out totally unscathed.
During the course of the action against Vandy, star tight end Brock Bowers went down injured and limped back to the locker room.
Bowers is key to Georgia's SEC and national title hopes this year, so the worry around his injury was palpable. The good news is Kirby Smart's update after the game sounded hopeful.
Brock Bowers injury update: Georgia TE sprained ankle
According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, Smart confirmed Bowers has a sprained ankle but he revealed X-rays were negative. An MRI on Sunday will determine the full extent of the injury.
Georgia has a bye week coming up, so Bowers will have some time to heal up before having to even think about taking the field again. That's huge assuming the ankle sprain is the only thing he has to worry about.
On Oct. 28, the Bulldogs are hosting Florida. Then they'll take on Missouri. The Nov. 11 matchup with Ole Miss is the biggest test coming up. Georgia will definitely hope to have Bowers back in time for that one. The following two weeks are on the road against Tennessee and Georgia Tech, also games Bowers should be needed for.
The Bulldogs are still the favorite to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff but having Bowers could be the difference between a three-peat and disappointment. He's that essential to the offense.
Bowers had four catches for 58 yards against Vanderbilt. Add that to his 37 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is widely considered the best tight end in college football and he is clearly Carson Beck's most reliable and dangerous target.