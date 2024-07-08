Kirby Smart sends Shane Beamer back to the kids' table with latest recruiting update

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Shamari Earls has Flipped his Commitment from South Carolina to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 203 CB from Chester, VA had been Committed to the Gamecocks since April



Ranked as a Top 70 Recruit (No. 8 CB) per On3 🐶https://t.co/T3TRd3NKH4 pic.twitter.com/NwnbnNBuPl