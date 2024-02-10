Kirk Cousins take on free agency doesn't sound encouraging for Vikings
Kirk Cousins had opportunities to speak to the media at the Super Bowl and of course, the biggest topic of discussion regarded his future.
By Jack Posey
Kirk Cousins is at the Super Bowl! Just different from the way he would like, as a spectator.
On Thursday night at the NFL Honors with Cam Jordan, he participated in an incredible dance number 101 days after tearing his Achilles. Then on Friday, he made his way around and had the opportunity to speak with the media.
With fellow Vikings teammates, for now, K.J. Osborn and Cousins spoke with the NBC Pro Football Talk Crew. And what he said is different from what Vikings fans want to hear.
Cousins’ has a clause in his contract that denies the team from placing the franchise tag on him. The Vikings can’t put the tag on him, signing him to a one-year $32 million deal. That means it is decision time for the Vikings. Before the new league year on March 13, they will have to decide if they will sign Cousins to a long-term extension or let him hit the open market, where there is sure to be a lot of interest. Cousins, 36, has expressed that he is the best he has ever been and would like to be like greats Tom Brady and Drew Brees and play “several more years” in the NFL.
He has said that while he would be open to returning, but he is not set on it.
“We hired agents, the team has their role — let’s just see what happens,” Cousins said.
Not exactly a strong statement about coming back.
Justin Jefferson is a strong advocate for the team to bring back Cousins. With one year left on his contract, it will be interesting to see if the team will use Cousins as a bargaining chip for the next offseason.
Jefferson stated that he wanted to “break the bank” with his contract extension and be part of an organization where he is wanted. Well, any fan base would tell Justin they would be happy to have you. Well, a couple of questions arise from his statements. Do the Vikings have enough money to please both Cousins and Jefferson? If not, where would Cousins go? Will Jefferson follow next year? Whatever happens with Cousins, the Vikings aren’t going to let Jefferson walk.
If Cousins and the Vikings can’t reach a long-term extension, it would be logical to think Cousins only has one thing on his mind: winning. Entering year 12, Cousins has been to the postseason just five times in his career, only winning one time. Teams that are arguably just a quarterback away from reaching the mountaintop include the Browns, Dolphins, and Steelers.