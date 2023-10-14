Kirk Herbstreit names the one player with a 'Heisman moment' so far this season
Thus far, Kirk Herbstreit has only seen one college football player have his Heisman moment.
By John Buhler
While the Heisman Trophy is won in November and December, at least one player has had his signature moment thus far. Even though quarterbacks like USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. are likely candidates to win it, Kirk Herbstreit has not seen their Heisman moments yet. Thus far, he has seen only one, and that came from Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel was sensational for the Sooners in Red River, upsetting the favored Texas Longhorns in Dallas in the final seconds. He may be a sixth-year senior, but his starting experience, leadership and poise make him a serious candidate to get to New York as well. For now, Oklahoma is the new favorite to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff. They have the edge over Texas the rest of the way.
Here is what Herbstreit had to say about what Gabriel has done to this point on College GameDay.
"There's only been one team and one game and one player that's had that Heisman moment at this point, and to me that was Dillon Gabriel last week at the Cottton Bowl."
It may have been super early in Seattle on Saturday morning, but Herbstreit was bringing the heat!
The big question we have to ask ourselves is if Gabriel really has staying power in the Heisman race.
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Red River as Dillion Gabriel's Heisman moment
It is all about stage, pomp and circumstance. For Gabriel to have the game-winning touchdown pass in a massive rivalry featuring two undefeated teams, that certainly speaks volumes. While he may not have the national acclaim of more established Power Five quarterbacks, college football fans have known about Gabriel dating back to his days at UCF playing for Josh Heupel. Look at Gabriel now!
I think for as long as Oklahoma continues to win and Gabriel plays well, we will be a finalist and probably should be, too. For all intents and purposes, the Big 12 may get a quarterback to New York. Quinn Ewers may be more talented, but he was inherently reckless in Red River and that ended up costing Texas its latest shot at being back. So yes, a quarterback for a 12-0 team is getting to NYC.
Overall, we still have half of the regular season left to play. Oklahoma will be pushed by someone in conference play because that is just how the Big 12 works. So not only will Oklahoma get everyone's best punch the rest of the way, but their games will have even more eyeballs on them, given what the Sooners have already done this year and what they could do going forward. Gabriel has a great shot.
History is on Gabriel's side, as Oklahoma quarterbacks have won so many Heismans this century.