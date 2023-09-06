Kirk Herbstreit goes nuclear on Ohio State fans for ‘psychotic standards’
Kirk Herbstreit completely alienated the "psychotic" 15 percent of Ohio State football fans, the kind who attack and berate high schoolers on social media, during his defense of Kyle McCord.
By John Buhler
It was a great weekend in college football, but there have been better ones for Ohio State... The Buckeye Faithful had to sweat out an incredibly winnable game vs. hapless Indiana in Bloomington. This was Kyle McCord's first start in the Scarlet and Grey since taking over for C.J. Stroud. No, it didn't go well, but that didn't stop former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit from defending him either.
Herbstreit appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show with his College GameDay colleague to discuss what on planet earth is going on in Columbus, Ohio at the quarterback position.
McCord will have time to get this right vs. Youngstown State and Western Kentucky before the Notre Dame game, but you better believe people are going to want to see more out of Devin Brown as well...
Kirk Herbstreit calls 15 percent of the Ohio State fan base "psychotic"
Look. Isn't about 15 percent of every major program's fan base somewhat psychotic? That is debatable, but what is not debatable is how big the Ohio State fan base is. It is right up there with Michigan and Notre Dame for the biggest in college football. So we are talking about 15 percent of one of the three biggest fan bases in the entire sport being labeled psychotic by one of their own...
Yes, the expectations are unbelievably high, but this is also THE Ohio State. When have the Buckeyes ever been bad at football? Never. That is why this is probably the best program in the sport. It probably edges out Alabama for the best gig in the game, as the Crimson Tide have had down years in between Paul "Bear" Bryant and Nick Saban. Ohio State is, has and always will be a behemoth, y'all.
Where Herbstreit does kind of lose me with McCord is ... what was that?! We are talking about a blue-chipper coming out of high school, the five-star recruit that forced J.J. McCarthy to reluctantly accept his scholarship at Michigan. McCord played high school ball with the Buckeyes' best receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. He completed two passes to him for 18 yards vs. Indiana. What a total letdown.
I hate to say it, but McCord is going to need to pop vs. Notre Dame or he could lose his job to Brown.