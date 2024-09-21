Kirk Herbstreit reminds Arch Manning backers: "This is Quinn Ewers' Team"
By John Buhler
It doesn't need to be this hard. When Quinn Ewers is healthy, he needs to be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, not Arch Manning. Ewers, who is unfortunately out with an injury, will once again have to watch Manning go to work from the sidelines vs. a ULM Warhawks team that won't know what hit them. Manning looked fantastic in his coming out party last week vs. UTSA.
While appearing on SportsCenter early Saturday morning, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit threw some ice-cold water on the Arch truthers of the world, saying the young Manning needs to start for the Longhorns going forward. Even The Mannings themselves would probably agree that this should be Ewers' team when he's healthy. Ewers is turning pro after this college season.
This is what Herbstreit said, going full-blown Nostradamus in predicting what all is going to happen.
“Let me just give you tonight’s internet and Twitter – he’s going to go 20 of 25; he’s going to throw for 320. He might run for 100. And all of that’s going to be talking about he’s the guy, how is he not our quarterback? Let me just say that the guy that he’s stepping in for today is the Heisman [favorite], in my mind. This is Quinn Ewers’ team, dude. He’s down for a week, and he’ll be right back.”
For as much as we all love Manning, even his own family knows that Ewers is Texas' starter this year.
“I love Arch. I think the Manning family will tell you this – no matter what he does, it’s Quinn Ewers’ team. He’ll come right back and be the starter. Arch understands that probably better than anybody.”
And finally, Herbstreit told us all to be patient with Manning, as this will be only his first career start.
“He’s going to go off today, but let’s put that on the side. Arch Time, it’s coming. But right now it’s Quinn Ewers. It’s 2024. And it’s this Texas team. Arch will have plenty of time, but right now he’s in it to be that backup and play well today, and he will.”
Manning running circles around Group of Five competition is not the same as doing it in the SEC.
Kirk Herbstreit puts the Arch Manning truthers in their place
The absolute last thing Texas needs right now is any sort of distraction. This is the No. 1 team in the country. They throttled the defending national champions in their place. After making the final four-team College Football Playoff for the first time ever last season, Texas is widely seen as a lock to make the expanded 12-team field, even if the Longhorns are changing conferences this season.
What I am getting at is this: Texas needs to be in full support of its starting quarterback, which is firmly Ewers—when he is healthy. That is a big concern for him for not only this season, but in his professional football career going forward. Manning not only has pedigree on his side, but he also has allure and mystique. Unfortunately for many, Ewers seems like yesterday's news in college football.
For now, we need to trust Steve Sarkisian's guidance and leadership through all of this. It is very rare when you are coaching one of the best teams in the country. Texas can absolutely win the national championship. However, we are not going to subscribe to monkey business when it comes to Texas ... and it's quarterbacks! It is Ewers going forward. Texas is all gas, no brakes and absolutely no touching!
We know the more air we breathe into this manufactured quarterback battle, the longer it will survive.