Klay Thompson is confident the Warriors can still make a playoff run: 'I'll always believe'
Klay Thompson believes that the Golden State Warriors have another deep playoff run in them despite their lackluster start.
Things have not gone well for the Golden State Warriors, as they sit at 23-25 more than halfway through the season. The Warriors are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference, meaning if the season ended today, they wouldn't even be participating in the Play-In Tournament, let alone the playoffs.
The Warriors have a steep gap to climb to get a guaranteed playoff spot as they sit 5.5 games back of sixth place New Orleans. While they have won four of their last five, it's important to note that each of those wins has come against teams that are very undermanned. Golden State has struggled mightily against teams with a winning record, going 9-22 in those games. They have won each of their last two against winning teams, but one featured a 76ers team with a compromised Joel Embiid, and the other featured a 76ers team with no Embiid.
The Warriors entered the season with championship expectations, but have played more like the lottery team they are. Virtually everyone on the roster has been disappointing but perhaps nobody more than Klay Thompson who is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his career. For Golden State to get where they want to go Thompson is going to have to play much better. Fortunately, he sees that happening, believing the Warriors will make a run, citing their playoff record.
Klay Thompson believes that the Warriors have another deep playoff run in them
It's hard to blame Klay here, as the Warriors have been unbelievable in the playoffs with himself joined by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors have won four NBA Championships and have made six NBA Finals appearances over the last decade. It'd be foolish to completely dismiss the possibility of them getting back to the biggest stage.
Thompson has been one of the main reasons why the Warriors have struggled. He's averaging just 17.1 points per game, his lowest mark since 2012-13. He's shooting just 41.7% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range, both career-lows. Additionally, he's not the perimeter defender he once was. Things have gone so poorly to the point where he's been benched in clutch situations in two of their last four games.
Can Klay and this veteran-led Warriors team step it up in the postseason? Absolutely. However, they're going to have to get there first. The NBA Trade Deadline is an opportunity for Golden State to potentially shake things up. More importantly, they'll need their two guard who believes so strongly that they've got another deep run in them to step it up.