Klay Thompson said goodbye to Warriors before even signing in Dallas
By Kyle Delaney
It's official — Klay Thompson is no longer a Golden State Warrior. Yesterday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay will join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that will also send the Mavericks' Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.
Per @wojespn on Twitter/X:
NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole said that, "The Warriors are sincere in their desire to retain Thompson -- but on terms they consider a good value." The Warriors did not see Klay as the max value player he used to be. Klay struggled to shoot the ball this year, and as a result, his role with the Warriors fluctuated. Klay came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season this year. His 17.9 points per game marked his third lowest scoring season of his career, ahead of only his first and second seasons in the league.
Klay's previous contract with Golden State was a five-year, $189 million deal in 2019. To stay in Golden State, Thompson was reportedly offered a $48 million, two-year deal. However, according to multiple league sources, Thompson wanted a three-year contract and a chance to win a fifth NBA championship. Remember, the Warriors lost to the Kings during the play-in this past season. Though they have a history of winning, they're not exactly contenders as of right now. Now, Klay joins Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks, a team fresh off their first Finals appearance in over a decade.
The New York Times' Anthony Slater reported that, "Many league sources said Thompson’s decision to depart was unofficially made weeks ago." To accompany this report, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami revealed that, "cordial goodbyes have been shared between Klay and high-ranking members of the Warriors’ organization." Slater also said that Klay spoke with Stephen Curry, his splash brother, and asked him "not to exert his significant organizational influence," or pressure the front office into bringing Thomspon back, which is enough to make a grown man cry.
The Warriors released a statement, saying they plan to retire Klay's jersey.
Per @WarriorsPR on Twitter/X:
It was a legendary run for Klay Thompson in Golden State. It's where he spent 11 seasons, five as an All-Star. It's where he hoisted four Larry O'Brien championship trophies. It's where he made his record-breaking 14 3-pointers in a regular season game. (Who's cutting onions here?) Yes, all good things must come to an end. However, this isn't the end for Klay Thompson or even the Warriors. This is just the beginning of something new.