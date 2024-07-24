Klay Thompson's reaction to Warriors-Mavs meme speaks volume
By Austin Owens
As much as we don't want to admit it, there is an era of the NBA that is slowly coming to an end. Lebron James and Chris Paul are 39 years old, Steph Curry is 36 and Kevin Durant is 35. On top of seeing these superstars age like fine wine and beginning their ride off into the sunset, we got to witness a dynasty like no other come to an end with the Golden State Warriors.
From 2012-2022 it seemed like the Warriors were NBA Finals contenders every season. "The Splash Brothers," Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, carried them most of the way. Now after spending 11 seasons with the Warriors, Thompson will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks.
It appears that the five-time All-Star is already looking forward to matching up with his former squad.
Klay Thompson reacts to Warriors vs. Mavericks meme
On Saturday, a meme that was created from a scene in the movie You Got Served started circulating the internet. It was all in good fun as the dancers were labeled as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson. Hopefully the battles between Warriors and Mavericks will be as entertaining as expected.
The fact that Klay Thompson took time to respond to this meme on X turned some heads. Thompson seemed to enjoy the post with the simple quote "I'm crying!"
After falling to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping that the addition of Klay Thompson will give them what they need to get over the hump and capture a championship.
No doubt the Golden State Warriors will feel like a little piece of them is missing when they take the floor and Klay Thompson is nowhere to be seen (unless they are playing the Mavericks). The matchups between the Warriors and Mavericks are worth marking on your calendar to see how the superstar adjusts to his new role with Dallas and how Golden State moves on without him.