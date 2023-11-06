Klay Thompson sounds very excited to see James Wiseman again
Klay Thompson looks forward to seeing his old teammate again in tonight's matchup between the Warriors and Pistons.
By Kdelaney
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Detroit Pistons tonight and Klay Thompson couldn't be happier. There must be something about Detroit, because Klay Thompson leaves his mark every time he visits. You might remember last year when Klay joined the post-game broadcast, only to fire shots at Rodney McGruder.
It seems like this time around, Klay isn't interested in making enemies. In fact, Thompson is excited to reunite with former teammate James Wiseman. Now, Wiseman has only seen six minutes of court time this season. So, it's not likely the two will see each other on the court. However, the initial bond between Thompson and Wiseman was formed off the court to begin with.
Klay Thompson is excited to catch up with James Wiseman
Klay told Zena Keita of The Athletic, "It will be great to see James. We spent many, many days rehabbing together...I think about him often and hope he's doing well...I consider James a dear friend, so it will be great to see him and catch up."
Wiseman was recuperating from his meniscus tear at the same time Thompson was recovering from his torn achilles. That being said, the two probably spent a lot of time together getting treated.
Wiseman was drafted by the Warriors with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he was traded to Detroit at the deadline last year. It's been difficult for Wiseman to find his spot in the rotation this season due to breakout performances from Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Hopefully, Thompson and Wiseman take advantage of tonight's matchup, as they won't play again until Jan. 5.