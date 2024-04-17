Klay Thompson sure makes it sound like his Warriors exit is around the corner
Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson does little to quiet any concerns of his looming offseason departure following an illustrious 13-year tenure with the only franchise he's ever known ahead of the team's play-in meeting with the Sacramento Kings.
By Lior Lampert
Tuesday night's NBA Play-In Tournament meeting between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings could mark the end of one of the most successful and storied dynasties in league history, and perhaps no one is more understanding of the magnitude of the moment than Klay Thompson.
Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, and for the first time in his illustrious 13-year career, it feels like his time with the Warriors is nearing an end.
Despite Thompson constantly and publicly voicing his desire to re-sign with the Warriors, the two sides have been unable to find common ground after contract negotiations stalled last summer following the five-time All-Star's decision to turn down a two-year, $48 million offer, which is why it appears that he is accepting what may be his eventual reality and fate.
Ahead of the play-in clash versus the Kings on Tuesday, Thompson addressed the media to discuss the potential ramifications of the contest and whether or not it will be his last game with Golden State if the Warriors lose. And he sure made it sound like his time in the Bay Area is on the verge of running its course.
Klay Thompson does little to quell concerns about a potential offseason breakup with the Warriors
"That's life, man," Thompson said, per KNBR sports radio. "Had so much success here, not going to let whatever happens in the future make me salty about what I've been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform," he added.
While it is encouraging to hear Thompson holds no ill will toward the Warriors for how they've handled his contract situation, it is equally as uninspiring that he is entertaining the thought of not being with the team.
Thompson has always worn his heart on his sleeve, and it has been easy to see the mental toll his extensive injury history, newfound bench role, and long-term outlook with the Warriors have had on him in recent years. But, while his potential departure from the only franchise he's ever known may not surprise him based on his comments, it would shock everyone to see him share a backcourt with anyone other than Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Regardless of what happens, Thompson established himself as one of the premier two-way wings of his generation, forming one of the most dominant trios in NBA history with Curry and Draymond Green. He averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while solidifying his status as one of the best shooters to ever play across 793 games in Golden State, playing a vital role in the franchise going on to win four championships during his tenure.
Whether Thompson and the Warriors survive against the Kings on Tuesday, his time in Golden State appears to be running on fumes.