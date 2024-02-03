Kliff Kingsbury about-face points to 2 logical conclusions for Commanders
The Commanders have an opening to hire Kliff Kingsbury. From there, the next move is obvious.
Kliff Kingsbury was going to become the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator...until he didn't. On Saturday, Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell that Kingsbury had withdrawn from consideration for the Raiders OC job.
Of course, the next obvious destination for the former Arizona Cardinals head coach is the Washington Commanders. It didn't take long for a link to emerge.
The quick breakup between Kingsbury and the Raiders was over a "contractual hang-up" and the Commanders are an option to land the coach instead, Albert Breer reported. Schefter also named Kingsbury as Washington's top option.
Washington hired a defense-minded head coach in Dan Quinn despite holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That's a prime position to pick up a quarterback, so hiring a bright offensive mind and quarterback specialist list Kingsbury is a no-brainer.
The Commanders could stick it out with current quarterback Sam Howell, banking on Kingsbury to get the most out of him, and take a playmaker like Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2. That just sounds supremely anticlimactic.
What if the new owners in DC make a much bigger splash?
Commanders hiring Kliff Kingsbury and drafting Caleb Williams would be a dream come true
Kingsbury spent the last year as an analyst at USC on Lincoln RIley's staff. He worked closely with Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Williams happens to be from the DMV.
The Commanders can bring Williams home and then reunite him with Kingsbury if they convince the Bears to trade them the No. 1 overall pick.
Pulling off that trade without completely bankrupting the franchise's draft assets is the hardest part. But getting it done would create a dream start for the new era in Washington under ambitious ownership and a head coach with something to prove.