Knicks 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Knicks have had their first 50-win season since the 2012-13 season. Here is what their playoff schedule will look like.
The New York Knicks season this year is one for the ages. Before the turn of the 2024 calendar year, the Knicks were sitting with a record of 17-15 as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Then the biggest trade of the year happened where the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa in exchange for R.J Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.
From there the script changed, the Knicks went 14-2 in the month of January and sat comfortably as the No. 3 seed in the east with a record of 31-17. Sadly, during that month, disaster struck when All-Star forward Julius Randle suffered a shoulder dislocation that would end up requiring season-ending surgery. Then their key acquisition in OG Anunoby was sidelined for 27 of their last 36 games with an elbow injury.
They persevered and ended up as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and finished with their first 50-win season in over a decade. Jalen Brunson is receiving All-NBA first-team votes, Donte DiVincenzo made the most 3s in a season in Knick history, and everybody is playing lock-down defense.
Now that the Knicks are sitting in the two seed, that means that their opponent is going to be either Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat. Their play in game is Wednesday April 17, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN. Either way, the Knicks went 3-1 against the 76ers, 1-0 when Joel Embiid played, and 2-1 against the Miami Heat.
Even though the Knicks opponent is undecided at this point in time, we still have their first round playoff schedule.
Knicks first round playoff schedule
The first game of the Knicks vs. 76ers/Heat first round series will be at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
- Game 1: vs. 76ers/Heat, Saturday, April 20, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2 of the series will also be played at Madison Square Garden.
- Game 2: vs. 76ers/Miami, Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
After these, the next two games will be at either Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia or at the Kaseya Center in Miami. This depends on who wins the Play-in Tournament.
- Game 3: vs. 76ers/Heat, Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: vs. 76ers/Heat, Sunday, April 28, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC
After that, every game is an "if necessary" scenario. Game 5 of the series will be held at Madison Square Garden. If the series requires a game 6, it will be held at either the Wells Fargo Center or the Kaseya Center. If the series ends up going to a game 7, then that game will be at Madison Square Garden.
- *Game 5: vs. 76ers/Miami, Tuesday, TBD, TBD
- *Game 6: vs. 76ers/Miami, Thursday, May 2, TBD, TBD
- *Game 7: vs. 76ers/Miami, Saturday, May 4, TBD, TNT
The winner of this series will move on to play the winner for the three seed vs. six seed matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers. If the Knicks win, they will have homecourt regardless of who they play. If either the 76ers or Heat win the series, then they will have to go on the road again regardless of the winner of the Bucks vs. Pacers series.
Make sure to check back here for updated schedules as they become available.