Knicks all-time NBA Draft bust starting 5
Despite always being near the top of the NBA Draft order, the Knicks have made a myriad of historically bad picks on draft night. The inept handling of draft picks for the Knicks has allowed us to draw up an all-time starting five comprised of their bust selections.
By Lior Lampert
Knicks all-time NBA Draft bust starting 5: SG, Mardy Collins
It didn’t take the Knicks long before they decided to cut their losses on the selection of shooting guard Mardy Collins. After slightly over two seasons with the Knicks, they sent him to the Clippers along with Zach Randolph in a trade that netted them Cuttino Mobley and Tim Thomas in return.
The Knicks took Collins with the No. 29 overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft after acquiring the draft pick in a trade with the Spurs. Collins was unable to make an impact in his limited time with the franchise, averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game as a member of the Knicks.
Collins wasn’t the most durable player during his time with the Knicks. In his two full seasons with the team, he played 98 out of a possible 164 games. After a rough stint with the Knicks, his Clippers tenure was short-lived. He spent two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 4.2 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field in 82 games. Collins spent four years in the NBA before ultimately taking his talents overseas.
The Knicks passed up on notable players such as Paul Millsap and P.J. Tucker, who have both gone on to have extensive and successful NBA careers.