Knicks all-time NBA Draft bust starting 5
Despite always being near the top of the NBA Draft order, the Knicks have made a myriad of historically bad picks on draft night. The inept handling of draft picks for the Knicks has allowed us to draw up an all-time starting five comprised of their bust selections.
By Lior Lampert
Knicks all-time NBA Draft bust starting 5: PF, Jordan Hill
Jordan Hill may be the most highly-touted player on this list. After a notable career as a member of the University of Arizona Wildcats, the Knicks selected Hill with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft. In his junior year at Arizona, Hill averaged 18.3 points per game to go with 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. He looked like a dominant prospect worthy of being selected in the top half of the NBA Draft.
Hill never got much of an opportunity to showcase his talent to the Knicks. He played 24 games for the Knicks, averaging 4.0 and 2.5 rebounds per game. Strangely, the Knicks traded Hill to the Rockets less than a year after drafting him in a deal that sent a 30-year-old Tracy McGrady to the Knicks.
Not only did the Knicks draft Hill and barely even give him a chance, but some of the players picked after him made this an even tougher pill to swallow. DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Ty Lawson, and Brandon Jennings all went on to have productive NBA careers, with the first three players earning All-Star recognition.