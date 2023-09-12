Knicks all-time NBA Draft bust starting 5
Despite always being near the top of the NBA Draft order, the Knicks have made a myriad of historically bad picks on draft night. The inept handling of draft picks for the Knicks has allowed us to draw up an all-time starting five comprised of their bust selections.
By Lior Lampert
Knicks all-time NBA Draft bust starting 5: C, Mike Sweetney
Mike Sweetney was a member of the illustrious 2003 NBA Draft class that featured current and future Hall of Famers such as LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and Carmelo Anthony. After missing out on a top-five pick and the opportunity to land one of the aforementioned transcendent players, the Knicks selected Sweetney with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft.
Sweetney attended Georgetown University, where he played from 2000-03. In his junior season, he averaged 22.8 points per game to go along with 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. He was a member of the All-Big East First Team in each of his last two seasons at Georgetown. His combination of size and strength enabled him to dominate in the post and made him a coveted player for a Knicks team that was looking to replace Marcus Camby.
Unfortunately, Sweetney’s conditioning was a major issue. He constantly battled weight issues throughout his life and the duration of his NBA career, which made it difficult for him to see extended runs in games.
After two seasons with the Knicks that saw him average 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game, Sweetney left much to be desired after being a college standout at Georgetown. Sweetney was traded to the Bulls in 2005 in a deal that saw the Knicks end up with Eddy Curry, another center who struggled with weight/conditioning issues during his time in the NBA.
In recent years, Sweetney has opened up about his struggles with depression during and after his NBA career even admitting that he attempted suicide during his rookie season. He seems to be doing much better now and is currently a high school and college basketball coach.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and considering self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support, 24/7. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to be connected.