Knicks desperately need Tom Thibodeau to avoid bad habits with OG Anunoby’s return
New York is set to get back O.G Anunoby back sooner rather than later. Still, this return from injury could be short-lived if Tom Thibodeau goes back to his bad habits.
As the New York Knicks try to keep themselves in the hunt for home-court advantage in the first round, the franchise is set to return a key starter.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, OG Anunoby is "expected to return as soon as Tuesday vs. 76ers". In addition to missing Anunoby, the franchise is currently without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson due to long-term injuries that they suffered this season.
Despite getting Anunoby back relativity soon, it's hard to see this as a win for the squad since head coach Tom Thibodeau has been running minutes with little concern for the veteran's health. In his fourteen games with the Knicks, Anunoby has been averaging 35 minutes per game and his usage has been compared to Luol Deng's poor usage rate when he was coached under Thibodeau in Chicago.
Even though the Knicks are likely to get their starter back, their head coach could end up being the reason that Anunoby gets injured again.
Are the Knicks unlikely to make a deep playoff run if Thibodeau doesn't give O.G Anunoby some rest?
It's hard to see a world where the Knicks can make a deep playoff run if Anunoby and other key starters aren't healthy for the playoffs. With all recovering from injuries, the Knicks shouldn't rush any of them back, or the team's hopes to get to the second round of the playoffs will be in serious jeopardy.
The squad is clearly hurting from a lack of offense without their starters. This is something that will expose them in the playoffs if they are unable to get their injured veterans back. If Thibodeau goes back to his old ways and forces the starters to play high minutes when they return, it's highly unlikely that they will be healthy for the playoffs.
The stars might be able to play in the playoffs but these veterans will be fighting aliments that will allow defenders to play them more easily for the opposing team.