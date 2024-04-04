Knicks doomsday scenario unfolds with heartbreaking Julius Randle injury update
The New York Knicks' NBA title hunt just got much, much harder.
The New York Knicks have battled adversity all season. Multiple starters have missed extended periods of time, leaving Tom Thibodeau with a shorthanded rotation as the Knicks fight for home-court advantage. Right now, the Knicks are a half-game back of the Orlando Magic for the No. 4 seed in the East.
Julius Randle has been arguably the biggest missing piece from the Knicks' lineup. Out since Jan. 27, when he suffered a dislocated right shoulder against the Miami Heat, Randle has been rehabbing with the intention of returning in time for the playoffs.
Unfortunately, that is no longer the plan. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder.
Knicks' Julius Randle to miss remainder of season after shoulder surgery
This is a particularly difficult blow for Randle and the Knicks. With OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson also working their way back from injuries, New York simply doesn't have the ideal blend of health and cohesion for a postseason hopeful. The Knicks' toughness goes a long way, and we know Jalen Brunson is capable of heroics on the big stage. That said, without their No. 2 scorer, the Knicks' offense probably lacks the necessary punch for a deep run.
Traditionally, the playoffs have not been kind to Randle. He struggled greatly last season, often holding the Knicks back with mind-numbing decisions and an ice-cold jumper. Still, despite his noteworthy flaws and complicated resumé, Randle is integral to the Knicks' competitive ceiling. He's a dynamic playmaker in the frontcourt, capable of bullying mismatches in the post, scoring with finesse on the perimeter, or creating for teammates. Randle's ability to impose his will around the basket and collapse the defense is undeniably valuable.
Without Randle, expect the Knicks to continue finding more minutes for Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa. The Bojan Bogdanovic addition was, in theory, insurance for something like this, but Bogey simply has not played well since arriving in New York. Perhaps it's a clash of styles with Thibs, or maybe he's just too far past his prime.
Before the injury, Randle averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on .472/.311/.781 splits in 35.4 minutes. That was enough his earn him a second straight All-Star berth, and his third in five seasons with the Knicks.
New York still has enough blunt-force physicality to make some noise in the playoffs. That said, even on his worst nights, Randle demands a certain level of attention from the opposing defense. The game plan against New York just got easier for future postseason opponents. The Knicks are officially in trouble.