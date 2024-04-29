Knicks fans take 76ers disrespect to new level after Game 4 win
New York Knicks fans took their excitement from the thrilling Game 4 victory to a borderline disrespectful level.
By Lior Lampert
After the New York Knicks squeaked out a nail-biting Game 4 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to take a commanding 3-1 first-round series lead, a lot was going on outside the Wells Fargo Center as fans left the arena.
Knicks enthusiasts put the entire city of Philadelphia on notice on their way out after coming into their venue, flooding it with orange and blue jerseys, and stealing a crucial, potentially series-defining victory -- talking smack for everyone to hear. But they took it to new heights of disrespect with how they treated the statue of 76ers and NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.
Knicks fans take 76ers disrespect to new levels after Game 4 win
Here, you can see Knicks fans stomping on Sixers playoff merch given to spectators who attend a playoff game directly in front of Chamberlain's statue, which resides in front of the Wells Fargo Center.
But it didn't stop there. Members of the New York faithful in attendance were caught on camera putting a Knicks jersey on the Chamberlain bust.
While it's hard to fault Knicks fans for being excited after pulling out a remarkable victory off the heels of a historically incredible performance from All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, it is unfortunate to see them deface a statue commemorating one of the most influential players ever. However, they've also earned the right to chirp, especially considering New York has won three of the last four meetings between the two teams in Philly.
If this is the energy the Knicks fan base brings to a hostile environment on the road, imagine how crazy it will be on Tuesday when they have a chance to close out the series and advance to the next round at Madison Square Garden in Game 5.
Brace yourselves, Sixers fans. There could be more where that came from in due time.