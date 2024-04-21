Knicks fans take to the streets with sad NSFW chant aimed at old rival
The New York Knicks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers, 111-104, for a gutsy Game 1 victory in Madison Square Garden. New York was able to overcome a subpar effort from Jalen Brunson on the strength of the collective, with each role player contributing in his own unique way.
This series is far from over — the Sixers were +14 in the Joel Embiid minutes and -21 in the non-Embiid minutes — but Game 1 winners at home have the edge historically. Factor in the increased doubt about Embiid's durability following a scary fall late in the second quarter, and the Knicks should feel relatively good. I'd say the Knicks can't take their foot off the gas pedal, but that's not really a concern with this team.
After sneaking into the second round last season, New York is looking to take it one step further in 2024. The Knicks are on the favorable side of the bracket if they can get past Philadelphia. Either the Indiana Pacers or the injury-plagued, Doc Rivers-led Milwaukee Bucks await in the second round. Once the conference finals arrive, anything can happen (Boston will win, assuming they're healthy).
Still, the Knicks have a long way to go. And the fanbase is ready. It has been far too long since New York experienced sustained postseason success and Knicks fans are some of the most boisterous in the sports world.
After the game, New York fans took to the streets to celebrate. The nature of those celebrations were a bit embarrassing, though. Have New Yorkers ever operated a lighter? If you're going to burn a player's jersey, it has to actually catch fire.
Even worse, however, was a chant directed at New York's foremost individual rival: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. Because no, Knicks fans still aren't over that smackdown. The following video is NSFW.
It is 2024. It's time to move on, New York.
Knicks fans still can't get over Trae Young all these years later
Trae Young and the Hawks beat the Knicks 4-1 in the first round... three years ago. In 2021. That was the very start of New York's return to relevance, back when Derrick Rose was starting playoff games in MSG. Jalen Brunson wasn't in New York yet. Nor was OG Anunoby, or Josh Hart, or Donte DiVincenzo, or Game 1 hero Deuce McBride.
That was a commendably villainous postseason stretch from Young. The peak of his career to date. Sixers fans have similarly venomous feelings for the Hawks point guard, so there's something both sides of this new postseason rivalry can bond over. Still, I don't expect Philly fans to take to Broad Street yelling "F**k Trae Young" if Philadelphia wins Game 3.
Young is sitting at home right now. The Hawks are a bad team. So bad that Young might get traded. He hasn't been past the first round since Atlanta's underdog run in 2021. He is, for most rational folks, a complete afterthought. There's really no reason for the Knicks to keep bringing it up. It was an embarrassing moment in New York history; the Hawks won that series. New Yorkers should at least charge Young rent for the mental space he is occupying.
"Remember when that guy kicked our ass?"
"Yeah, f**k that guy."
The Knicks are here. They have arrived as a real force in the East. Lions don't think about sheep and all that. It's been a while, but New York fans should probably behave a bit more like this was the expected outcome.