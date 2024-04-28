Knicks fans think Joel Embiid got away with a dirty cheap shot on Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks fans believe Joel Embiid got away with a dirty, cheap-shot foul on their All-Star floor general Jalen Brunson during the team's Game 4 road victory.
By Lior Lampert
Tensions were flaring in Game 4 of the physical, hard-fought first-round NBA playoff matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, with the former narrowly squeaking out a 97-92 victory.
The brute force both teams are playing with has put the officiating under scope, with each side routinely expressing frustration about the lack of calls. The most recent instance from Sunday's battle has Knicks fans feeling like 76ers center Joel Embiid got away with a cheap shot foul on New York's franchise floor general Jalen Brunson.
Knicks fans believe Joel Embiid got away with a dirty foul on Jalen Brunson
Embiid swipes his forearm up toward the face of Brunson as he tries to navigate through the lane early in the third quarter, striking the Knicks All-Star guard with his elbow, which caused an uproar on Twitter (formerly known as X).
But Knicks fans weren't the only ones upset with the no-call. Brunson was visibly frustrated with the play, airing his grievances to umpire Justin Van Duyne. However, bodies have been hitting the ground constantly throughout the series as the two teams battle. So, it is hard to fault the referees for struggling to officiate the games.
Luckily for Brunson and the Knicks, he avoided injury on the shot from Embiid, and the team prevailed to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a chance to close out in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, thanks to his masterclass performance on the road on Sunday. He set a franchise record with 47 points in Game 4 on 18-of-34 shooting, adding 10 assists, four rebounds, and a block.
Brunson and the Knicks will have a couple of days to rest after grinding out an impressive win in the Wells Fargo Center, putting themselves in a prime position to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals.