Knicks firmly linked to available All-Star as trade market heats up
The New York Knicks could look to add a second star this offseason with an NBA insider suggesting one disgruntled all-star veteran on the market.
According to Marc Stein via his substack ($), Paul George could come into the Knicks crosshairs.
“Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million. That step would position George to push for a trade to another team.”
The six-time All-NBA veteran averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor this season but will likely only have two more years of All-NBA production at 34 years old.
Even though they could give George up to $223 million over four years, the Clippers are reportedly hesitant to offer more than $152.4 million over three years with the former Pacer having an extensive injury history. This situation has led to an impasse with neither side willing to compromise.
Knicks seen as possible free agent destination for All-Star Paul George
Before going any further, it should be noted that Paul George is a Creative Artists Client. Before becoming the general manager of the Knicks in 2020, Leon Rose had a "distinguished career" as a top agent at CAA. With that in mind, it's possible that Rose has worked with George in the past or has a good working relationship with the star's agent Aaron Mintz.
If George opts into his $45 million player option for next season, it's possible that the Knicks can offer a deal centered around Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanović and first-round picks. An opt-in and trade would probably be the only way for the Knicks to acquire the veteran this offseason. This deal will likely require cooperation from L.A. but the franchise would stand to lose George for nothing if they let him walk in free agency.
More importantly, the Clippers could possibly enter a PR nightmare as the squad looks to open their new Intuit Dome this season with George being unhappy with L.A.'s lack of long-term commitment.