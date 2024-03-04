Knicks get best-case scenario early results with Jalen Brunson injury
Knicks fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Jalen Brunson's injury appears to be less severe than they had expected.
For what felt like an eternity for New York Knicks fans, their season looked like it was over. It looked like Jalen Brunson was going to join Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson on the sidelines with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.
Brunson was unable to put any weight on his left leg after injuring it in non-contact fashion in the first minute of Sunday's game in Cleveland. He was immediately subbed out and after being deemed as questionable at first, did not return.
The Knicks wound up winning one of their gutsiest games of the season on the road against a really good Cavaliers team, but all focus was on Brunson. It was nice that he was deemed as questionable to return, but without any sort of diagnosis all Knicks fans could do is pray that he was okay. Thankfully, Knicks fans got good news with Brunson's injury.
Knicks fans can breathe sigh of relief thanks to positive Jalen Brunson news
New York can ill afford any sort of Jalen Brunson injury considering the fact that even after this win they're just 1.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Heat who hold the first Play-In spot, but even with that being said, this diagnosis is a positive one.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed postgame that Brunson has a knee contusion and that X-rays were negative. It turns out, all that happened is he bumped knees with another player. He'll almost certainly miss time, but it could've been a whole lot worse. The way he reacted when getting hurt initially made fans fear that he might've torn or seriously injured something.
Newsday's Steve Popper says that there's no timetable for Brunson's return, but it shouldn't be too bad. It certainly won't be as bad as Knicks fans feared.
How the Knicks will fare without arguably their four best players remains to be seen, but the good news is they should all be good to go for the stretch run as the Knicks attempt to make their first deep playoff run in decades. They stood no chance of doing that without their leader and best player so thankfully he appears to have dodged the worst.