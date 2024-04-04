Knicks got bamboozled trying to smuggle Jalen Brunson’s 61-point ball out of San Antonio
The Spurs may have tricked the Knicks into thinking they retrieved Jalen Brunson's 61-point game ball.
Jalen Brunson had a historic night against the San Antonio Spurs on March 29. He scored 61 points in a losing effort. Brunson surpassed his previous career high of 50 points.
But it was spoiled quickly after the game was over when Victor Wembanyama chucked the game ball into the crowd. That night, Wemby also went off for 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 7 assists in the game.
Brunson fell just one point shy of the organization's single-game scoring record with 61 points. Carmelo Anthony is still at the top when he went for 62 points in 2014 during his time with the Knicks.
The Knicks fought back from being down as many as 21 points but fell in an OT defeat. 38 of Brunsons points came from the second half, and he did it on 25-of-47 shooting and 5 of 13 3-point attempts. To add to that, he sank all six of his free throws as well.
He is the first Knicks player ever to make 25 shots in a game and also the first to take 47.
After the ball was thrown into the crowd, the Knicks sent a ball boy to get the ball and demanded that Wemby should be fined. He did end up being fined $25k for throwing the ball but he has no intention of paying his first-ever NBA fine.
However, after the Knicks sent a ball boy to get the ball from a fan, Brian Windhorst from ESPN reported that he spoke with the Spurs, and no one went to retrieve the ball. Seeming most likely that the fan who caught it went home with a souvenir.
After the game, Wembanyama said he didn't mean to throw the ball despite Brunson's performance. He was just celebrating the Spurs' victory, which makes sense considering they are the No. 15 team ranked in the Western Conference with a season record of 18-58.
It is still unsure whether Brunson got the ball back but it could be likely that we see a deal go down between the fan and the Knicks to get that ball.