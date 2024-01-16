New lawsuit accuses James Dolan of sexual assault, sex trafficking, link to Harvey Weinstein
By Lior Lampert
James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and Rangers, has been listed in a United States District Court lawsuit for the Central District of California.
Dolan’s name is revealed alongside convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein in the action that claims his involvement in the sexual assault and trafficking of a masseuse.
James Dolan accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking in lawsuit filing
In the indictment, plaintiff Kellye Croft asserts that Dolan exploited her into a sexual relationship when she was extended an invitation to be the masseuse for Glenn Frey, the lead singer of the Eagles.
According to the lawsuit, Dolan was alleged to be a key contributor to financing the Eagles’ tour because his band (JD & The Straight Shot) functioned as the opening act for the famous rock group. Croft affirms Dolan flew her out to Los Angeles to rejoin the tour in January of 2014 under the expectation that she’d continue working for Frey.
However, the accusation suggests that Croft was “unlawfully trafficked… for [Dolan’s] own sexual gratification.” Moreover, Croft claims that she was confronted by Weinstein, who sexually assaulted her after his attempt to persuade her to give him a nude massage failed.
In a statement from Croft, she stated the following: “My hope is that my lawsuit will force Dolan to acknowledge what he did to me and to take responsibility for the harm he has caused.”
Croft also went on to mention that Dolan had knowledge of Weinstein’s (who is currently serving a 39-year sentence) history as a sex offender.
In response to the lawsuit and allegations, Dolan has denied any unethical behavior as well as having any information about Weinstein’s offenses.
“There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship,” per E. Danya Perry, Dolan’s attorney, in a statement given to amNewYork.
Given how recently the lawsuit was filed combined with the nature and magnitude of the allegations, there will certainly be more updates to come.