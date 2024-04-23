Knicks late-game heroics leave fans breathless: Best memes and tweets
That really happened!
In the closing seconds, the New York Knicks seem destined for a Game 2 loss and 1-1 series against the Philadelphia 76ers. After Jalen Brunson made a miracle 3-pointer to cut the lead down to two, New York's defense was somehow able to create a turnover that allowed them to get the ball back.
After a 3-point miss from the same Villanova Knick seconds earlier, Donte DiVincenzo made a game-winning shot that would seal the victory for New York. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to scream about their excitement for Divincenzo and the rest of the Knicks who led the franchise to the comeback victory.
Best Knicks fans reactions to incredible game-winning sequence
Of course, Knicks superfan and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith had to chime in a meme that was created from a face made earlier in the game. Smith prematurely made this face at the Knicks after New York was unable to get anything done on the offensive floor.
The Knicks wouldn't get much done during the first three quarters but figured it out when it counted to get the win.
Famous New York Knick fan Daniel Baker, more commonly known as Desus from Desus and Metro, straight up couldn't keep his excitement for this shot as the New York legend most likely went crazy like every New York fan who saw that sequence happen.
Famous actor Ben Stiller who is a great presence on New York twitter went insane as the Nova Knicks led the franchise to a 2-0 series lead and likely celebrated a bit with fellow actor Jerry Ferrara who is also a huge Knicks fan.
Obviously, fans were extremely excited about the game-winning plays that allowed New York to head into Philly with a 2-0 series lead. These same fans will likely be looking for more excitement as the series changes cities.