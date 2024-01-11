4 non star trades Knicks can make to contend
The New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors but may not be done wheeling and dealing, with these four players as viable nonstar trades the team can make to contend.
By Lior Lampert
Since being named the President of Basketball Operations for the New York Knicks in 2020, Leon Rose has been methodically preparing for the next star player to request a trade. With the acquisition of OG Anunoby, the Knicks may have already made their big transaction for the season, but that doesn’t mean they cannot improve the roster leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
After sending RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors as part of the deal for Anunoby, the Knicks have improved their starting lineup at the expense of depleting their bench. While Barrett was a starter for the Knicks, he spent a lot of time with Quickley and the second unit, a lineup that typically enjoyed sustained success. As a result, the Knicks lost significant secondary scoring and playmaking off the bench, an area of need that could be addressed via trade.
Moreover, the Knicks have relied heavily on center Isaiah Hartenstein to take over as the team’s starting center since Mitchell Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury, a role he has thrived in. Since Robinson went down on Dec. 8, 2023, against the Boston Celtics, Hartenstein has had to play 32.9 minutes per game. While he has proven capable of handling the workload, the Knicks could add a depth option behind him to bolster the center position.
With all of this in mind, these four players make sense as viable non-star trades the Knicks can make to contend this season.
4. T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers
With Indiana Pacers superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton set to miss time due to a hamstring strain, the team may be reluctant to trade veteran point guard T.J. McConnell. Before the Haliburton injury, McConnell was gaining steam on the trade market as a savvy floor general who could provide a backcourt boost to playoff contenders. However, it has also been reported that the Pacers have been turning down trade requests for McConnell.
While he is best suited in a reserve role, McConnell has shown he is capable of more when given the opportunity. Last season, he started six games for the Pacers, averaging 12.7 points per game to go with 8.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.9 percent from the field, 50 percent from beyond the arc, and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.
Despite his small stature (6-foot-1), McConnell is capable of playing both on and off the ball offensively while defending multiple positions on the other side of the court. Not to mention, he is averaging 5.0 assists per game this season in 15.7 minutes per game and rarely makes mistakes with the ball in his hands, averaging 1.2 turnovers per game.
Set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, McConnell is on the hook for a very reasonable $9 million average salary over the next two seasons. McConnell’s versatility, defensive prowess, and playmaking ability make him a worthwhile option for the Knicks if the Pacers become more open to trading him.