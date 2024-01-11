4 non star trades Knicks can make to contend
The New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors but may not be done wheeling and dealing, with these four players as viable nonstar trades the team can make to contend.
By Lior Lampert
3. Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards
Sitting at 6-30 through the first 36 games of the season, the Washington Wizards are expected to be one of the NBA’s top sellers leading up to the trade deadline. The Wizards have multiple intriguing veterans who could be of service to the contenders of the league, including 25-year-old center, Daniel Gafford.
In 33 games played this season, Gafford has averaged 10.5 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 68 percent from the field. His combination of size, athleticism, and strength make him a valuable rim runner/rim protector who would fill the void left by Mitchell Robinson nicely.
ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes that if the Knicks are to make another move this season, it will likely be to address their backup center situation. “You pair him [Gafford] with Isaiah Hartenstein, you get back to what was one of the Knicks’ real strengths before Mitchell Robinson got hurt… 48 minutes of high-quality, above-average to really good center play,” Bontemps recently said on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.
Currently under contract through the 2025-26 season with a $13.39 million average salary, Gafford has been playing above his pay grade. He’d be a worthwhile addition to the team while also being a valuable asset if the Knicks elect to stick with the duo of Robinson/Hartenstein beyond this season.