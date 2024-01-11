4 non star trades Knicks can make to contend
The New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors but may not be done wheeling and dealing, with these four players as viable nonstar trades the team can make to contend.
By Lior Lampert
2. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
As previously mentioned, the Washington Wizards are widely expected to sell off veteran parts in exchange for assets leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 8, 2024, which leads us to point guard Tyus Jones.
Jones was shipped off to the Wizards this past offseason as part of the trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. With Jones expressing his desire to be a starting point guard last season and the Grizzlies being invested in Ja Morant as their franchise point guard, Jones’ departure was inevitable. Now, he could be on the move again after showing out as a start for the Wizards through the first half of the season.
In 36 starts, Jones has averaged 12.7 points per game to go with 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while boasting career-highs in field goal (52.9) and 3-point percentage (43.9). Jones has also proven to be one of the most reliable floor generals in the NBA since 2017, ranking in the top three in assist-to-turnover ratio in each season in that span. Currently, Jones leads the NBA in that category with a 6.5:1 ratio.
Set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, the Knicks can either take a flier on Jones as a rental to help them make a playoff push or sign him to an extension to make up for the lost bench production from Immanuel Quickley. Either way, he is a fascinating trade target.