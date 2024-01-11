4 non star trades Knicks can make to contend
The New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors but may not be done wheeling and dealing, with these four players as viable nonstar trades the team can make to contend.
By Lior Lampert
1. Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
Since being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the deal that sent All-Star guard and defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics during the offseason, many have wondered what Portland will do with Malcolm Brogdon. Given his age, team-friendly contract, and ability to help a contending team now, Brogdon’s place on a rebuilding Blazers franchise that just selected point guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has always been questionable, at best.
Brogdon has had a productive season with the Blazers, averaging 15.4 points per game to pair with 5.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to act as a combo guard, playing both on and off the ball offensively makes him an attractive option to back up Knicks point guard, Jalen Brunson. Additionally, Brogdon’s 6-foot-4 and 229-pound frame allows him to match up with bigger guards defensively, something the Knicks have struggled to do with Brunson at the helm.
What better way is there to fill the void left by 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Immanuel Quickley than replacing him with the player who won the award instead of him?