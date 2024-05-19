Knicks get positive injury news on Josh Hart, OG Anunoby ahead of Game 7
By Scott Rogust
The New York Knicks and their fanbases haven't seen this in quite some time -- a Game 7 hosted at Madison Square Garden. But here they are, facing a win-or-go-home situation against the Indiana Pacers. The winner gets to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In the days leading up to Sunday's Game 7, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Knicks. Josh Hart was diagnosed with an abdominal strain in Game 6 on Friday. OG Anunoby, the team's big trade acquisition this season, had been sidelined since Game 2 due to a hamstring injury. The Knicks were already banged up, so not having either would have hurt the Knicks' chances, even playing in front of the raucous MSG crowd.
But in the hours leading up to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Anunoby and Hart are expected to play in Game 7 vs. the Pacers. Wojnarowski notes that a final decision will come before the tip-off time, with both stars set to participate in walk-throughs.
Josh Hart, OG Anunoby on track to play for Knicks in Game 7 vs. Pacers
Hart has been a constant in the Knicks lineup. After all, he is averaging 42.6 minutes per game throughout the playoffs. Hart, not having any interest in rest, had to exit Game 6 after suffering what was called "abdominal soreness" by the Knicks. Even with the injury, the expectation from the team was that Hart would play through the injury to help the Knicks in Game 7.
Besides minutes, Hart has averaged 14.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Hart is shooting 44.7 percent from the field.
As for Anunoby, he has been a true difference-maker when he's on the court for New York. In this playoff run, before suffering the hamstring strain in Game 2 against the Pacers, Anunoby averaged 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 40.0 minutes. Anunoby is shooting 49.5 percent from the field.
The Knicks haven't played in a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden since May 21, 1995. The Knicks are 5-1 at home in the playoffs, and hope that that success continues, resulting in their sixth victory at MSG. If so, the Knicks will be back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.