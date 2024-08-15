Knicks projected depth chart and rotation heading into 2024-25 season
After an excellent season ended in a second-round, Game 7 loss, the New York Knicks made a blockbuster trade this offseason, adding Mikal Bridges. In addition to adding Bridges to the roster, New York is hoping for a healthier season for their key veterans. The franchise lost Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and others for crucial parts of the season because of various serious injuries.
With the talent on the roster, the squad is ready to battle the rest of the league for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and their first NBA title since 1973. While the Knicks' lineup and depth chart can change, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle are likely locked in as starters to start the season.
New York Knicks depth chart for 2024-25
POSITION
STARTER
BENCH
DEEP BENCH
PG
Jalen Brunson
Miles McBride
Cameron Payne
SG
Mikal Bridges
Donte DiVincenzo
Tyler Kolek
SF
O.G. Anunoby
Josh Hart
Keita Bates-Diop
PF
Julius Randle
Chuma Okeke
Ariel Hukporti
C
Mitchell Robinson
Precious Achiuwa
Jericho Sims
Who will join Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the starting lineup?
While a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson is the most traditional lineup, the Knicks could end up running a couple of different veterans out there and move Randle to the small-ball 5 spot. It's possible that Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo could replace Robinson in the lineup in an effort to keep the oft-injured big man out of harm's way in the regular season.
Another point of contention is the backup point guard spot. While McBride will likely regularly receive minutes in the rotation, Cameron Payne could take over backup ball-handling duties with McBride being slotted at the 2-spot instead. The Knicks may have one of the deepest squads in the league but the franchise will likely be active in the trade market for a backup big man to supplement Robinson.
As it stands, the former second-round draft pick is likely the only playoff-caliber big man on the squad with Precious Achiuwa being expected to challenge that notion this season. Whether or not, New York does make a trade for a backup big, the franchise is set to compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.